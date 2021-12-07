The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:GRX opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

