The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The GDL Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GDL stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $32,283.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,440.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GDL Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The GDL Fund were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

