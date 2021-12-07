The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.95. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 7,958 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $32,283.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,440.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDL. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176,874 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

