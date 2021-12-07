The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $423.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE GS opened at $389.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.68. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $235.45 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

