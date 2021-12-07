The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $542.60

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 542.60 ($7.20) and traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.35). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.35), with a volume of 150,708 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 542.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The company has a market cap of £698.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

