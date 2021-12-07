Thorstarter Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $23.44 million and $1.05 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

