Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,934 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

