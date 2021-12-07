Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,987 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

