Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $748.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

