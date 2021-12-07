TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.60 and last traded at $97.60. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.