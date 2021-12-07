Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CURV opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

