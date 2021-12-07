Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,048 shares of company stock worth $18,404,579. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.28.

SQ stock traded up $10.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.62. The stock had a trading volume of 113,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,048. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 167.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

