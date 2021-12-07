Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $272,543,001 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $22.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of -141.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.08 and a 200-day moving average of $296.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

