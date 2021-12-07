Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.13. 5,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.80. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

