Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $808,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.54 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $105,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,188 shares of company stock valued at $124,022,651. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

