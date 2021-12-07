Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

