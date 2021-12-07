Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.87

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 3127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 424.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 493.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 736.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 79,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

