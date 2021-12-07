Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 547 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,674 shares of company stock worth $12,553,761. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.