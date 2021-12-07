Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.2% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.85. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

