Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 7,530 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MasTec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in MasTec by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in MasTec by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in MasTec by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

