Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $222.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

