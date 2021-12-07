Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

NYSE MA opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

