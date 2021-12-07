Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TCNGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.47.

TCNGF opened at $14.33 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

