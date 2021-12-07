Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.34. 6,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

