Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. Triterras has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

