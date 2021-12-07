Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.00

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 1410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.76.

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

