Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.00

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 1410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.76.
TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
