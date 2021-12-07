TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Achieves $279,720.02

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $279,720.02 and approximately $26,235.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 88.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

