Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.04 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 975,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

