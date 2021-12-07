TSS (TSSI) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

TSS (OTCMKTS: TSSI) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TSS to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get TSS alerts:

TSS has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s competitors have a beta of 2.04, indicating that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TSS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS Competitors 164 669 967 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given TSS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -1.97% -15.36% -2.26% TSS Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $45.06 million $80,000.00 -25.00 TSS Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.66

TSS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TSS competitors beat TSS on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.