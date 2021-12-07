TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.41. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

