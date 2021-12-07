TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.
Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.41. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
