Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.06.

TSE CPG opened at C$6.14 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

