Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 209,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

