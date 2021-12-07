Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 127,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 51,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

