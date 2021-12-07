Tufton Capital Management Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.