Tufton Capital Management Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,857.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,704.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

