Tufton Capital Management Sells 2,155 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.64. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

