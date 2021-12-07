Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $0.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUWOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.