Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio stock opened at $251.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.08 and its 200-day moving average is $343.19. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,953 shares of company stock valued at $22,200,086 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.