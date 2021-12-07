Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $154,774.32 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $223,670.34.

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54.

TWST stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.