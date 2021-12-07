Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $191,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,873 shares of company stock worth $17,168,355. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

