Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $127.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.93. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

