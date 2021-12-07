UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €76.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.22 ($82.27).

ETR G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($82.43).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

