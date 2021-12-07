UBS Group’s (UBS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

