Udemy Inc’s (NASDAQ:UDMY) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Udemy’s (NASDAQ:UDMY) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Udemy had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $420,500,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. During Udemy’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

