UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $59.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective upped by Truist from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.68.

UDR opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. UDR has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

