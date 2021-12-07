Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 26,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

ULTA stock opened at $390.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

