Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $390.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.