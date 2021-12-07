Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,366 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.65.

UGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

