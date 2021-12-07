Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,119,000 after buying an additional 1,197,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $85.12. 52,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

