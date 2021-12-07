Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 37.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.